Telangana polls: TRS releases poll manifesto

Hyderabad, Dec 2: Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Sunday released its party manifesto for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Releasing a 24- poll promises in its manifesto at a public meeting here, party President and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar rao said multiplying the wealth and distributing amongst people, TRS Government that came to power after winning the 2018 elections would continue to implement all the existing schemes extensively, benefiting the people at large.

In a major move, the TRS said that it would continue to press and fight for implementation of 33% reservation to BCs and 33% reservation to women in legislatures.

The party also pointed out that the Telangana State Assembly had passed a resolution for provision of 12% reservation to STs and 12% reservation to economically backward Muslims. "For implementing these reservations the state government will continue to fight for their cause with the Centre," the TRS said. It also promised to make Hyderabad a "Global City".

Rao also promised enhancement of all types of Aasara pensions from Rs 1000 to Rs 2016.

For differently abled persons, it would be doubled from Rs 1500 to Rs 3016 even as the age eligibility for old age pension would be reduced from 65 to 57 years.

"The retirement age of the government employees will be enhanced from the present 58 to 61. Simultaneously, the unemployed youth will be provided with ample opportunities by increasing the recruitment age limit by three more years. The unemployed youth will also be given Rs 3016 allowance," it said.

"While continuing the construction of double bed room houses as per the existing norms, those poor people who own a plot and are desirous of constructing a house on their own will be provided financial assistance, ranging from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs," the manifesto said.

The investment support of Rs 8,000 per acre for agriculture to farmer under Rythu Bandhu would be increased to Rs 10,000 per acre and up to Rs one lakh farm loan would be waived.

"The health profile of every individual, as well as that of state would be developed," it added.

Telangana goes to polls on December 7, and counting will be done on December 11.