Telangana police denies security breach during PM Modi-Ivanka Trump dinner

The Telangana police denied reports on security breach as CCTV footage from Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel made its way out to local TV channels in Telangana when PM Narendra Modi was hosting GES 2017 delegates for a dinner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the US President, at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad. PTI Photo
N Mahendar Reddy, DGP Telangana, Hyderabad, said "There was no security breach as being reported in media. Only visuals from video wall were shot by few TV channels from Command and Control Centre. Later, telecast as part of disseminating information to the public as usual practice."

"No live streaming of CCTV Footage from Command and Control Centre took place. A new SOP is being put in place on sharing visuals from Command & Control Centre so as to ensure that only permitted visuals are shared from now onwards," said DGP.

He assured that no action shall be taken against any TV channel as being rumoured in social media, reported ANI.

Local TV channels had telecast live CCTV footage from Falaknuma Palace Hotel showing PM Modi, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor ESL Narasimhan on a sofa talking to each other. The visuals were later picked up by national TV channels.

