Telangana elections in November, new government by December

Hyderabad, Sep 7: The Telangana assembling elections would be held in November 2019. A new government would be in place by December, Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

KCR who dissolved the state assembly on Thursday said that he had spoken to Chief Election Commissioner, O P Rawat and two election commissioners. He said that he got a specific assurance from them on on holding elections in November along with four other states.

If this goes through it would mean that Telangana would go to polls with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Mizoram. Elections to all states will be held in a single phase barring Madhya Pradesh, where two phases are being planned.

Rao said that he is confident of winning 100 seats. Even if all parties join hands, they cannot defeat the TRS, he also added. All surveys indicate that the TRS would get 50 per cent votes in 100 plus seats.

"I have done a thorough exercise on elections before dissolving the House. Do you expect me to take such an important decision lightly? I have personally spoken to Election Commission officials. Chief secretary S.K. Joshi and TS government chief adviser Rajiv Sharma had discussions with them. We have explained our readiness for polls along with the four other states. There is no scope for any confusion on holding early polls," Rao said.

"As far as I know, the election notification will be issued in the first week of October, the elections will be held in November and results will be out in the first week of December.