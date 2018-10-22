  • search

Telangana elections: EC officials on their toes as cash and booze set to play major role

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Oct 22: Elections are round the corner in Telangana and for the Election Commission, the biggest challenge would controlling the cash flow. The state intelligence unit says that cash would play a major factor in the elections and no party would leave any stone unturned the lure the voter with money in a bid to win this prestigious election.

    Telangana elections: EC officials on their toes as cash and booze set to play major role
    Representational Image

    The two major challenges that the EC would have is to curb the flow of liquor and cash. It is not without reason that the Election Commission is worried. The highest amount of cash seized was from an undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Incidentally the cash seized accounted for more than half the total money seized across India. In AP alone the cash seized amounted to Rs 154 crore, while the all India number stood at Rs 303 crore.

    The money worry:

    EC officials have been having sleepless nights over this issue. The TRS wants to leave no stone unturned to retain the state, while the Congress-TD combine is going all out to unseat the TRS.

    Also Read | Telangana: CM Rao asks TRS candidates to have personal touch with electorate

    In this context one must also note that the three richest MPs in the current Lok Sabha are from Andhra and Telangana. Data provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that TDP's Jayadeva Galla from Guntur is top on the list with assets over Rs 683 crore.

    He is followed by Konda Vishweshwar of the TRS from Chelvella with Rs 528 crore. The BJP's Gokaraju Gangaraju from Narsapuram comes third with Rs 288 crore.

    The luring of the voter with cash has already been caught on camera recently. Ravinder Reddy of the TRS who is contesting from Yallareddy was recently caught on camera offering voters Rs 5, if they voted for him. In the video the women voters were also seen bargaining with him.

    Nayini Narasimha, the Home Minister of the state landed himself in a controversy after he said that KCR had offered Rs 10 crore for his electoral expenses, if he agreed to contest from a different constituency. He however backtracked on his statement later.

    Poll dates

    The ECI apart from using its squad to keep a track of the money flow would also use an application to curb the flow of money in the elections. C-Vigil an application would be used in this regard. Through this application, the people can upload photographs or videos of violations of the model code of conduct.

    Also Read | Telangana polls: EC to distribute voter slips, monitor inducements through mobile app

    This application would be monitored by the EC. This would help the EC get information on the violations and also keep a tab on the inflow of money.

    Read more about:

    telangana elections election commission liquor corruption cash telangana assembly elections 2018

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 15:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue