Telangana elections: Congress leaders release manifesto, state unit denies favouring Muslims

Hyderabad, Nov 27: Congress leaders released manifesto on Tuesday after allegations surfaced on the party favouring the Muslim community in their draft manifesto.

The party's state unit said that all such reports are completely baseless and fabricated.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and treasurer, Guddu Narayana Reddy, clarified that they do not favour any particular community, adding that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would resort to such measures, according to ANI.

"The allegation of us having a biased manifesto is baseless. We are a secular country, there is no particular community that would be sided by any particular party, except the ruling party BJP," he told ANI.

Reports had surfaced in certain sections of media that the Congress had released a draft manifesto with poll promises to the Muslim community. However, the party claimed that they have not yet even released any such document for the state.