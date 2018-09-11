  • search

Telangana elections: AIMM releases first list of candidates

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Sep 11: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Tuesday announced its first list of seven candidates for the coming legislative assembly elections in Telangana.

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi would contest from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad, according to an AIMIM release.

    Also Read | BJP to rely heavily on turncoats in Telengana Assembly elections

    The other candidates announced are: Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Mohd Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Kausar Moinuddin (Karwan).

    The AIMIM had seven MLAs in the state legislative assembly dissolved last week.

    Legislative assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

    Also Read | Telangana: Mahakutami shapes up to take on KCR, but will it be a 2009 repeat?

    However, the assembly was dissolved as per the recommendation made by the TRS government, necessitating elections ahead of schedule.

    Read more about:

    asaduddin owaisi aimim candidates telangana assembly elections 2018 telangana

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue