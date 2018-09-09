Telangana assembly elections: Shah to launch BJP campaign on September 15

Hyderabad, Sep 9: The BJP is gearing up for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 and its chief, Amit Shah would kickstart the campaign on September 15.

Shah would hold a public meeting at Mahabubngar on September 15.

National leaders of the party and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected take part in the campaign, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao told PTI Saturday.

They are expected to frequently visit Telangana till the elections are over, he said.

The BJP would be organising public meetings in each assembly segment and the party would have not only state manifesto but also "local manifestos," Rao added.

BJP's Telangana unit president K Laxman has already said the party would go it alone in the coming assembly polls.