Telangana: 2 killed after terrace collapses during Dusshera festivities

A woman and a minor girl were killed and 17 others injured when a portion of the parapet of a house collapsed on them in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred in Alur village at around 6.30 pm when a large number of people had gathered near a temple to watch various programmes organised on the eve of Dussehra festival, deputy superintendent of police (Armoor sub-division) Shiva Kumar told PTI.

"Due to crowd, a group of people went atop a nearby house to watch the programmes when a portion of the parapet of the house collapsed on the people standing on the ground, apparently due to heavy weight, resulting in the death of two and injuries to 17 others," the officer said.

The deceased are identified as Yashoda (23) and Harika (7), he said, adding that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further investigation is on.

PTI