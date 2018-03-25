Telangana: 10 dead after an auto falls into a well

At least 10 people were killed after an autorickshaw carrying 14 persons fell into a roadside agricultural open well in Mendora, Telangana, on Sunday. Of the 10 persons dead are four women and six children.

According to reports, the mishap took place between Mupkal and Mendora under Mupkal police station limits late this afternoon. Police and local authorities have been making efforts to pump out water from the well to trace remaining bodies. Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao and Commissioner of Police Kartikeya rushed to the spot to supervise rescue operations, said a report by The Hindu.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the incident. Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy expressed his shock over the mishap and extended his sympathies to the victim families, said reports.

Reports say that rash driving and the overcrowding of the vehicle were the reason for the gruesome accident.

OneIndia News

