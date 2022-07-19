Tejashwi Yadav offered support to BJP to shield family from corruption cases, claims Bihar BJP chief

It has nothing to do with politics: Nitish on attending RJD's Iftar

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 19: Hitting out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that Union minister Nityanand Rai had expressed his wish to join the RJD, the Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday claimed that Tejashwi was ready to support the BJP to form government in Bihar to "protect himself and his family from going to jail".

"Tejashwi Yadav met him (Nityanand Rai) once in his life. He said that he was ready to support BJP in government formation (in Bihar)...so as to protect himself and his family from going to jail. But BJP refused. No matter how much they try, Tejashwi and family will be jailed," ANI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

On Monday, Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Union Minister Nityanand Rai had expressed his desire to join the RJD before he became a minister at the Centre.

"BJP leader and MoS Nityanand Rai met me and expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there," said RJD leader.

According to Jaiswal, it is not appropriate to form a government by making such compromises. "Tejashwi Yadav's entire family is in a scam of thousands of crores, they will have to go to jail. No matter how many of his MLAs take such shelter," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and some other members of his family are facing corruption charges.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 17:25 [IST]