YouTube
  • search
Trending Monsoon Session Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Tejashwi Yadav offered support to BJP to shield family from corruption cases, claims Bihar BJP chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 19: Hitting out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that Union minister Nityanand Rai had expressed his wish to join the RJD, the Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday claimed that Tejashwi was ready to support the BJP to form government in Bihar to "protect himself and his family from going to jail".

    "Tejashwi Yadav met him (Nityanand Rai) once in his life. He said that he was ready to support BJP in government formation (in Bihar)...so as to protect himself and his family from going to jail. But BJP refused. No matter how much they try, Tejashwi and family will be jailed," ANI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

    On Monday, Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Union Minister Nityanand Rai had expressed his desire to join the RJD before he became a minister at the Centre.

    "BJP leader and MoS Nityanand Rai met me and expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there," said RJD leader.

    'Don’t want a statue in Rashtrapati Bhavan’: Tejashwi on Murmu'Don’t want a statue in Rashtrapati Bhavan’: Tejashwi on Murmu

    According to Jaiswal, it is not appropriate to form a government by making such compromises. "Tejashwi Yadav's entire family is in a scam of thousands of crores, they will have to go to jail. No matter how many of his MLAs take such shelter," he added.

    Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and some other members of his family are facing corruption charges.

    Comments

    More TEJASHWI YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    tejashwi yadav support offered bjp politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X