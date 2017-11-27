Tej Pratap Yadav threatens to 'skin PM Narendra Modi'

After the Centre reportedly decided to withdraw Z+' VIP security cover of the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son, and former Rashtriya Janata Dal minister Tej Pratap Yadav threatened to skin Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to a question on withdrawal of the security cover, Tej Pratap, in a video posted on ANI said:

"Yeh murder karane ki saazish rachi jaa rahi hai. Unko moohtod jawab hum denge. Narendra Modi ji ka khaal udhedva denge (There is a murder conspiracy against Lalu Prasad Yadav. We will give them a befitting reply. We will flay Narendra Modiji)."

Tej Pratap said that the scaling down of the security cover to Lalu Prasad is a conspiracy to kill Lalu. He also added that if anything happens to the RJD Chief, it is going to be the responsibility of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

The former Bihar chief minister will now be given 'Z' category security and be guarded by an armed commando squad of the Central Reserve Police Force, in accordance with the protocol of the scaled down cover, the sources told PTI.

The decision was taken after the Union home ministry recently reviewed the threat levels of various VIP protectees, the sources said. The 'Z+' CRPF VIP security cover of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been withdrawn completely. He will have state police cover now.

