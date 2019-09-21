  • search
Trending Election Commission
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TDP leader, former Chittoor MP Naramalli Sivaprasad passes away

    By Shreya
    |

    Hyderabad, Sep 21: Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chittoor MP, Dr. Naramalli Siva Prasad passed away on Saturday in a private hospital in Chennai. He was 68.

    Sivaprasad had been suffering from kidney ailment for some time now and was admitted to hospital in Tirupati a few days ago.

    N Siva Prasad
    N Siva Prasad

    He shot to fame as the MP who donned fancy dresses, enacting a unique character every day, during protests outside Parliament opposing the bifurcation of Andhra (2013-14) and later demanding special category status to the state (2018-19).

    He dressed himself up in many roles in protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh state. He was also one of the MPs who were suspended for protesting in Indian Parliament against the bifurcation of the state.

    A trained doctor, Sivaprasad had a love for acting and began as a stage artist. He also acted in several Telugu movies alongside top stars like Chiranjeevi. He also received the Nandi award from the AP government as the best villain.

    Born on July 11, 1951 at Pottipalle village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Siva Prasad pursued MBBS from SV Medical College in Tirupati. Siva Prasad was a theater and film personality before joining politics.

    The MP from Chittoor is an actor-turned-politician, who joined TDP in 1995. He became the Information and Culture Minister in 1999. He was also elected as MP from Chittoor for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.

    More TDP News

    Read more about:

    tdp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue