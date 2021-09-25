TN CM will take a call on reopening the schools for classes 1 to 8th after consulting with medical experts

Tamilnadu police arrested more than 2 thousand history sheet rowdies across the state

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 25: So far 2 thousand 512 criminals have been arrested and 934 weapons have been confiscated from them by the "storming operation" conducted by the Tamil Nadu Police.

The clashes between the history sheet rowdies which have led to an increase in crime, including murder. The increase in such crimes has created fear among the public and created an environment that is detrimental to public order.

In order to prevent crime in the state, the Tamil Nadu Police launched a preventive operation against the rowdies called "DARE Operation". As a part of it, the police carried out "storming operation" in the houses and hideouts of various criminals including historical record criminals across Tamil Nadu starting from midnight yesterday.

Through this "storming operation" which has been carried out for 36 hours so far, the police have arrested about 16 thousand 370 old criminals and rowdies across Tamil Nadu and arrested a total of 2 thousand 512 people.

Of these, 244 offenders have been arrested as per the pending court cases and 733 offenders involved in various criminal cases have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

According to the Tamil Nadu Police, 927 persons have been released on bail. A total of 934 weapons, including 5 rifles, 929 knives and sickles, were seized from the detainees at the end of the 36-hour "storming operation", the Tamil Nadu Police said, adding that police action against the perpetrators would continue.

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 14:58 [IST]