    Tamil Nadu: Two more functionaries quit Kamal Haasan's MNM citing personal reasons

    Chennai, May 13: Two more Makkal Needhi Maiam functionaries, including senior leader and former IAS Officer Santhosh Babu, called it quits from the Kamal Haasan-led party on Thursday, citing personal reasons.

    Babu, General Secretary (HQ) and state secretary Padma Priya resigned from their party posts as well as from primary membership. The resignations come days after that of then party vice president Dr R Mahendran, who parted ways with Haasan blaming lack of democracy in MNM.

    "..it's with a heavy heart that I am informing you that I am resigning my post and membership from Makkal Needhi Maiam. My decision is due to personal reasons. I thank Kamal Sir and our team for their affection and friendship," Babu said in a tweet.

    The former bureaucrat had unsuccessfully contested from the Velachery assembly constituency in the April 6 Assembly polls.

    Similarly, Padma Priya, the party's candidate from Maduravoyal in the April polls, also announced she was quitting MNM.

    "Dear All. This is to inform that after a lot of thought I have resigned from my post of MNM State Secretary (Env. Wing) and Party Primary Membership for my personal reasons. I sincerely thank Shri. KamalHaasan & wish the party all success in the future," she tweeted.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 16:28 [IST]
    X