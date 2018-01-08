Tamil Nadu Transport workers' strike enters 5th day

Transport workers' unions strike continued for the fifth day on Monday in Tamil Nadu as the employees are demanding a wage hike among other things. The strike continued even after the Madras High Court warned the protesting workers to get back to work or ''face consequences''.

Taking a serious view of the strike called by certain transport unions, the Madras High Court had said the workers should get back to work or "face consequences", including termination and contempt of court. The public interest litigation (PIL) petition was filed by a lawyer, on behalf of one Varaaki, seeking a direction to the state government to convene a meeting with the workers on strike and find a solution.

The court observed that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) workers could not resort to such flash strikes without any prior intimation, causing trouble to the public. After the wage-related talks with the government failed 10 unions had announced the strike.

Also, MR Vijayabhaskar, Tamil Nadu, Transport Minister's appeal to the agitating workers failed to convince the employees.

He said, "Appeal to employees to come back for duty, the honourable court has also asked them to come back. As compared to yesterday, more staff have reported for work today, we are also employing private drivers, the situation will improve soon."

