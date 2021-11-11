Tamil Nadu rains: 10 videos show how lives thrown out of gear due to floods, waterlogged roads

Depression soon, heavy showers likely in several regions of TN; Puducherry

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Nov 11: People of Chennai are paying a heavy price once again for bad city planning and unchecked development as the rains have brought destruction and chaos again. In the last couple of days, the heavy rains have hit normal lives and 12 deaths have been reported due to rain-related incidents in the state.

Many roads including KK Nagar - Raja Mannar Salai, Mylapore - Sivasamy Salai and Vyasarpadi - Mullai Nagar Bridge were closed due to rains. Also, waterlogging forced Ajax Subway, Tambaram Subway, Ganeshpuram Subway and a few others to be closed.

The situation is not going to get better soon as the city is predicted to get more rain in the coming days as the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Chennai and neighbouring places on Thursday.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep S Bedi said on Wednesday that the city should brace for more rain in the coming days. "We're expecting more than 250 mm of rain in and around Chennai in the next few days. We've taken a lot of steps. We've 492 major pumps which are working now," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The visuals of waterlogged roads, uprooted trees and submerged cars indicate how the rains have hit the people's lives in Chennai alone. It has also resulted in power cuts in many parts of the city.

Here, we bring you 10 clippings of the havoc created by the rains in Chennai.

Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Puducherry, streets remain inundated pic.twitter.com/o8sO4WYxsH — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

#WATCH Areas in Chennai's Ashok Nagar remain inundated as rainfall continues to lash the city.



As per the Met Department, Chennai is expected to receive heavy rainfall today. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/0iyNoVfnrY — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Tamil Nadu | Streets severely waterlogged in Kodambakkam and Ashok Nagar areas of Chennai due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/WGxyC45T1B — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Tamil Nadu | Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai pic.twitter.com/Wu3wruFKbG — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

#WATCH Chennai's popular Marina beach flooded due to heavy downpour as a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/L6N4iIhj1u — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Doing a Maldives in Madras. This is at Giri road, T Nagar one of the expensive areas to live in Chennai. Cars floating. Streets flooded. Power cut. Pathetic state of affairs. High time @arivalayam starts “acting” rather than “acting”. #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/6kx43qMteM — Vinoj P Selvam (@VinojBJP) November 8, 2021

Early flood in Chennai ? As usual the current government led by Stalin won’t protect us which is busy with PR stunt. #Chennairains pic.twitter.com/4e60dAGrqi — Siddu  (@siddusayss) November 7, 2021