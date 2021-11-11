YouTube
    Tamil Nadu rains: 10 videos show how lives thrown out of gear due to floods, waterlogged roads

    Chennai, Nov 11: People of Chennai are paying a heavy price once again for bad city planning and unchecked development as the rains have brought destruction and chaos again. In the last couple of days, the heavy rains have hit normal lives and 12 deaths have been reported due to rain-related incidents in the state.

    Many roads including KK Nagar - Raja Mannar Salai, Mylapore - Sivasamy Salai and Vyasarpadi - Mullai Nagar Bridge were closed due to rains. Also, waterlogging forced Ajax Subway, Tambaram Subway, Ganeshpuram Subway and a few others to be closed.

    The situation is not going to get better soon as the city is predicted to get more rain in the coming days as the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Chennai and neighbouring places on Thursday.

    Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep S Bedi said on Wednesday that the city should brace for more rain in the coming days. "We're expecting more than 250 mm of rain in and around Chennai in the next few days. We've taken a lot of steps. We've 492 major pumps which are working now," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    The visuals of waterlogged roads, uprooted trees and submerged cars indicate how the rains have hit the people's lives in Chennai alone. It has also resulted in power cuts in many parts of the city.

    Here, we bring you 10 clippings of the havoc created by the rains in Chennai.

