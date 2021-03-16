Tamil Nadu Polls: Congress releases manifesto, promises government jobs for youth

YouTube
    Chennai, Mar 16: The Congress party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021 at its party office in Chennai.

    Congress releases its manifesto for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021

    Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri said 500 youth in every district will be given training for government jobs. "We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least 5 years." he further said.

    After our government comes, we will take steps to close liquor shops. To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish the NEET exam, Azhagiri said.

