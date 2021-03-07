YouTube
    Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari, calls for AIADMK-BJP-PMK poll win

    Kanyakumari, Mar 07: Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah began the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyaan, a door-to-door campaign, in Tamil Nadu by visiting 11 homes in Kanyakumari on Sunday.

    Shah first visited the Suchindram temple, and then began his door-to-door campaign as part of the party's Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan.

    "I am confident that the AIADMK-BJP-PMK government will be formed in Tamil Nadu. Today, we have started our door to door campaign by visiting 11 homes here. Appeal to all to ensure the win of NDA candidate Pon Radhakrishnan from Kankyakumari Lok Sabha seat in by-polls," Amit Shah said, according to news agency ANI.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

    Besides launching "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (people outreach programme for poll victory) at Suchindram in Kanyakumari, Shah also held a roadshow in the constituency where the BJP is also contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll due to the death of the sitting Congress MP. Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan is its candidate.

    The BJP is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.

    The home minister will visit Kerala later today. He will also attend the valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.

