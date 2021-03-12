Tamil Nadu Poll: DMK releases list of candidates, Stalin's son to make debut

YouTube
    Chennai, Mar 12: DMK President M K Stalin will try his luck once again from Kolathur constituency in the city for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the metropolis.

    Udhayanidhi

    Stalin released the list of all 173 candidates for the elections, retaining most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam-- all former ministers, besides others.

    Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here, Stalin said he will file the nomination, which started Friday in the poll-bound state, on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign.

    The DMK, out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake.

    Since many of the parties including the MDMK will be contesting on DMK''s Rising Sun symbol, the lead partner will be effectively in fray in 187 seats, Stalin added.

