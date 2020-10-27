Tamil Nadu Police arrest BJP leader Khushbu Sundar near Chennai

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Oct 27: In a shocking turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar was on Tuesday "arrested" by the Tamil Nadu Police near Chennai while she was en route to Chidambaram.

According to reports, Khushbu Sundar was on her way to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged comment that Manusmriti denigrated women.

Notably, the BJP has organised a protest at Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district against Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalan's remarks. However, the State Police have not given permission to carry out the protest.

No freedom to speak truth in Congress, alleges Khushbu Sundar

Taking to Twitter, Sundar vowed to "fight till our last breath for the dignity of women".

In a tweet, the newly-inducted BJP member said, "When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality (sic)?".

Earlier, the VCK leader had allegedly said, "Manusmriti has made a bad structure in our society in which women are the main focus. In the name of purity, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done. We should discuss what is written. Let PM Modi come, I can discuss it with him. I am a son of Ambedkar and a student of Periyar. I have no intention to hurt anyone, particularly women."

Thirumavalavan had also sought a ban on the Manusmriti, saying, "Periyar saw that the Manusmriti had made women slaves, which is why I believe that it should be thrown away. My protest will continue until then."

A case was registered against the VCK leader for his statement. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin condemned the filing of the case, saying Thirumavalavan's remark was twisted with the intent of inciting communal clashes. Besides DMK, Congress and other parties that form the Secular Progressive Alliance also slammed the registration of a complaint against the VCK leader.