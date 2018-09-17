Tamil Nadu: Periyar statue vandalised, footwear found on its head in Tirupur

Tirupur, Sep 17: The statue of social reformer and Dravidian movement icon E.V. Ramasamy fondly called as Periyar was found to be vandalised by unidentified men in Tamil Nadu.

Residents of Tirupur, who were celebrating the 140th birthday of Periyar and had plans to garland to the statue were in utter shock to see Periyar statue vandalised

The miscreants had also chiselled a few parts from the statue's head and placed a pair of slippers atop it.

This is not the first time that Periyar's statue has came under attack. In March this year, his bust was demolished in Vellore.

Today is the birth anniversary of E V Ramaswamy, popularly known as EeVeRa and Periyar, and leaders of various political parties are paying floral tributes to his statues installed in different parts of Tamil Nadu.