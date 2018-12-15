Tamil Nadu: NGT orders reopening of Vedanta Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 15: The National Green court on Saturday set aside the Tamil Nadu state government's order to close Vedanta's copper smelter plant permanently and directed the state pollution regulator to pass a fresh order of renewal of consent for Vedanta's copper smelter within three weeks.

It also directed the company to spend Rs. 100 crore within a period of three years for the welfare of people in the area. In its submission before the tribunal, Vedanta had offered to invest Rs 100 crore for the welfare of the people apart from the regular CSR activities carried out by the firm.

The NGT order came months after the Tamil Nadu government ordered the state's pollution control board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

On May 22, a massive protest against Sterlite's copper plant in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu turned violent in which at least 13 people lost their lives after the police allegedly opened fire.