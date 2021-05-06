Tamil Nadu Ministers List 2021: Names of MK Stalin's Cabinet ministers revealed
Chennai, May 06: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister designate and DMK chief MK Stalin is all set to take oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. It can be seen that a total of 33 ministers will form part of his cabinet.
An official release said, "MK Stalin, the chief minister-designate has sent a list of persons to be appointed as ministers of the state of Tamil Nadu along with their portfolios on Thursday."
Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the recommendations made by Stalin regarding persons to be appointed as ministers and their portfolios.
However, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's name has not appeared on the list. There are only two women on the list.
Here is the list of DMK Ministers
MK Stalin - chief minister - Public, general administration, IAS, IPS, other all India service, district revenue officers, police, home, special initiatives, special programme implementation, welfare of differently-abled persons.
S Duraimurugan - Minister for Water Resources
KN Nehru - Minister for Municipal Administration
I Periasamy - Minister for Cooperation
K Ponmudi - Minister for Higher Education
EV Velu - Minister for Public Works
MRK Panneerselvam - Minister for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare
KKSSR Ramachandran - Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management
Thangam Thennarasu - Minister for Industries
S Raghupathy - Minister for Law
S Muthusamy - Minister for Housing and Urban Development
KR Periakaruppan - Minister for Rural Development
TM Anbarasan - Minister for Rural Industries
MP Saminathan - Minister for Information and Publicity
P Geetha Jeevan - Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment
Anitha S Radhakrishnan - Minister for Fisheries-fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry
SR Rajakannappan - Minister for Transport
K Ramchandran - Minister for Forests
R Sakkarapani - Minister for Food and Civil Supplies
V Senthilbalaji - Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise
R Gandhi - Minister for Handlooms and Textiles
Ma Subramanian - Minister for Medical and Family Welfare
P Moorthy - Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration
SS Sivasankar - Minister for Backward Classes Welfare
PK Sekarbabu - Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
Palanivel Thiagarajan - Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management
SM Nasar - Minister for Milk and Dairy Development
Ginjee KS Masthan - Minister for Minorities Welfare and non-resident Tamils welfare
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi - Minister for School Education
Siva V Meyyanathan - Minister for Environment-Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development
CV Ganesan - Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development
T Mano Thangaraj - Minister for Information Technology
M Mathiventhan - Minister for Tourism
N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj - Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare