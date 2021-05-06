YouTube
    Tamil Nadu Ministers List 2021: Names of MK Stalin's Cabinet ministers revealed

    By
    |

    Chennai, May 06: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister designate and DMK chief MK Stalin is all set to take oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. It can be seen that a total of 33 ministers will form part of his cabinet.

    An official release said, "MK Stalin, the chief minister-designate has sent a list of persons to be appointed as ministers of the state of Tamil Nadu along with their portfolios on Thursday."

    Stalin

    Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the recommendations made by Stalin regarding persons to be appointed as ministers and their portfolios.

    However, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's name has not appeared on the list. There are only two women on the list.

    Stalin meets Tamil Nadu Governor to stake claim to form govtStalin meets Tamil Nadu Governor to stake claim to form govt

    Here is the list of DMK Ministers

    MK Stalin - chief minister - Public, general administration, IAS, IPS, other all India service, district revenue officers, police, home, special initiatives, special programme implementation, welfare of differently-abled persons.

    S Duraimurugan - Minister for Water Resources

    KN Nehru - Minister for Municipal Administration

    I Periasamy - Minister for Cooperation

    K Ponmudi - Minister for Higher Education

    EV Velu - Minister for Public Works

    MRK Panneerselvam - Minister for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare

    KKSSR Ramachandran - Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management

    Thangam Thennarasu - Minister for Industries

    S Raghupathy - Minister for Law

    S Muthusamy - Minister for Housing and Urban Development

    KR Periakaruppan - Minister for Rural Development

    TM Anbarasan - Minister for Rural Industries

    MP Saminathan - Minister for Information and Publicity

    P Geetha Jeevan - Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment

    Anitha S Radhakrishnan - Minister for Fisheries-fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry

    SR Rajakannappan - Minister for Transport

    K Ramchandran - Minister for Forests

    R Sakkarapani - Minister for Food and Civil Supplies

    V Senthilbalaji - Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise

    R Gandhi - Minister for Handlooms and Textiles

    Ma Subramanian - Minister for Medical and Family Welfare

    P Moorthy - Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration

    SS Sivasankar - Minister for Backward Classes Welfare

    PK Sekarbabu - Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

    Palanivel Thiagarajan - Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management

    SM Nasar - Minister for Milk and Dairy Development

    Ginjee KS Masthan - Minister for Minorities Welfare and non-resident Tamils welfare

    Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi - Minister for School Education

    Siva V Meyyanathan - Minister for Environment-Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development

    CV Ganesan - Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development

    T Mano Thangaraj - Minister for Information Technology

    M Mathiventhan - Minister for Tourism

    N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj - Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare

