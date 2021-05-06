Tamil Nadu Ministers List 2021: Names of MK Stalin's Cabinet ministers revealed

Tamil Nadu: Current COVID wave is like a 'tsunami,' says official; state reports 17,897 new cases, 107 deaths

Chennai, May 06: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister designate and DMK chief MK Stalin is all set to take oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. It can be seen that a total of 33 ministers will form part of his cabinet.

An official release said, "MK Stalin, the chief minister-designate has sent a list of persons to be appointed as ministers of the state of Tamil Nadu along with their portfolios on Thursday."

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the recommendations made by Stalin regarding persons to be appointed as ministers and their portfolios.

However, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's name has not appeared on the list. There are only two women on the list.

Stalin meets Tamil Nadu Governor to stake claim to form govt

Here is the list of DMK Ministers

MK Stalin - chief minister - Public, general administration, IAS, IPS, other all India service, district revenue officers, police, home, special initiatives, special programme implementation, welfare of differently-abled persons.

S Duraimurugan - Minister for Water Resources

KN Nehru - Minister for Municipal Administration

I Periasamy - Minister for Cooperation

K Ponmudi - Minister for Higher Education

EV Velu - Minister for Public Works

MRK Panneerselvam - Minister for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare

KKSSR Ramachandran - Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management

Thangam Thennarasu - Minister for Industries

S Raghupathy - Minister for Law

S Muthusamy - Minister for Housing and Urban Development

KR Periakaruppan - Minister for Rural Development

TM Anbarasan - Minister for Rural Industries

MP Saminathan - Minister for Information and Publicity

P Geetha Jeevan - Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment

Anitha S Radhakrishnan - Minister for Fisheries-fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry

SR Rajakannappan - Minister for Transport

K Ramchandran - Minister for Forests

R Sakkarapani - Minister for Food and Civil Supplies

V Senthilbalaji - Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise

R Gandhi - Minister for Handlooms and Textiles

Ma Subramanian - Minister for Medical and Family Welfare

P Moorthy - Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration

SS Sivasankar - Minister for Backward Classes Welfare

PK Sekarbabu - Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Palanivel Thiagarajan - Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management

SM Nasar - Minister for Milk and Dairy Development

Ginjee KS Masthan - Minister for Minorities Welfare and non-resident Tamils welfare

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi - Minister for School Education

Siva V Meyyanathan - Minister for Environment-Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development

CV Ganesan - Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development

T Mano Thangaraj - Minister for Information Technology

M Mathiventhan - Minister for Tourism

N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj - Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare