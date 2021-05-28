Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 7; Delivery of groceries allowed between 7 am to 6 pm

New Delhi, May 28: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended lockdown till 6 am on June 7. There will be no added relaxations to the current lockdown and the existing restrictions will remain in place.

Supply of groceries to continue through govt departments, grocery to be sold through vehicles or pushcarts in association with local grocery shops. Delivery of groceries allowed between 7 am to 6 pm.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held meetings with medical experts and senior ministers in the government and after assessing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Stalin also announced that he has instructed Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department to distribute a kit containing 13 provision supplies to every rice ration cardholder through ration shops for June.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 33,361 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the state tally to 19,78,621. Among these, Chennai reported 2779 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 4,93,881.