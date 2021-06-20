Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 28; travel curbs lifted in 4 districts including Chennai

AIADMK expels more than 15 party members for colluding with expelled leader VK Sasikala

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, June 20: The Tamil Nadu government that on Sunday announced the lockdown extension till June 28 also announced some travel relaxations categorizing the districts into three categories.

The state government has permitted resumption of public transport, with 50% occupancy and non-AC buses to be operated in four districts in and around Chennai region (Chennai Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet).

In the third category which consists Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet, public transport is allowed with 50 % occupancy in buses and government buses, without air conditioning. Inter district transport between these four districts will also be allowed with 50 % occupancy.

Automobile showrooms and service centres can function. sports-related training and sports competitions can be held without spectators in these four districts.

Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 14:34 [IST]