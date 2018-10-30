Tamil Nadu holiday list 2019

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Chennai, Oct 30: There have been 23 public holidays declared in Tamil Nadu.
If you are in Tamil Nadu, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. The state government announced the list of public and regional holidays for 2019.
Also Read | Tamil Nadu holiday list 2018
Tamil Nadu is the eleventh biggest state in the country and Chennai is its capital.
|Holiday
|Date
|New Year
|January-01
|Pongal
|January-15
|Tiruvalluvar Day
|January-16
|Uzhavar Thirunal
|January-17
|Republic Day
|January-26
|Telugu New Year
|April-06
|Tamil New Year and
Dr B R Ambedkar’s birthday
|April-14
|Mahaveer Jayanthi
|April-17
|Good Friday
|April-19
|May Day
|May-01
|Ramzan
|June-05
|Bakrid
|August-12
|Independence Day
|August-15
|Krishna Jayanthi
|August-23
|Vinayagar Chathurthi
|Sep-02
|Muharram
|September-10
|Gandhi Jayanthi
|October-02
|Ayutha Pooja
|October-07
|Vijaya Dasami
|October-08
|Diwali
|October-27
|Milad-un-Nabi
|November-10
|Christmas
|December-25