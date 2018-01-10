Tamil Nadu: EPS to table MLAs salary hike bill today

Amid ongoing strike by state transport employees, a bill proposing a hike in monthly salary and other allowances of MLAs in Tamil Nadu to be tabled on Wednesday by CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the assembly. The bill almost doubles the salary and allowances of MLAs, taking their new pay packet to Rs 1.05 lakh per month from Rs 55000.

The bill was proposed during the assembly session in July 2017, if the bill passed by the house today MLAs would get the arrears from July.

Break up of MLA's pay hike:

Salary would be increased from Rs8,000 to Rs30,000.

Compensatory allowance will be Rs10,000 from Rs7,000

Telephone allowance has been revised to Rs7,500 from Rs5,000.

The constituency allowance goes up to Rs25,000 from Rs10,000

Consolidated allowance to Rs5,000 from Rs2,500.

Vehicle allowance will be upwardly revised to Rs25,000 from Rs20,000.

postal allowance will continue to be same at Rs2,500.

(With agency inputs)