Tamil Nadu COVID-19 rules: No New Year gatherings on beaches, schools to resume

Chennai, Dec 14: The new COVID-19 rules for Tamil Nadu states that students of Classes 6 to 12 will be back in schools from January 3, while no New Year events will be allowed on beaches.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin announced that the existing COVID-19 restrictions will be extended till December 13 in view of the Omicron scare. Physical classes for students of Classes 6 to 12 will resume from January 3 2022 on a rotational basis and this would be applicable to training institutes and colleges as well.

During a meeting of the CM with senior officials the state of the vaccination coverage in the state too were discussed. Following the meeting it was announced that the government has decided to ban all social, cultural and political gatherings and people will not be allowed on beaches across the state for New Year celebrations on December 31 and January 1.

Stalin said that the lockdown in the state for several months had led to the students not going to schools and this had affected their learning ability. Hence it has been decided that all high schools and higher secondary schools will resume physical activity classes from January 3 2022.

Further swimming pools have been allowed to operate and public halls can be kept open for permitted events. Only essential activities will be permitted in restricted zones.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 9:06 [IST]