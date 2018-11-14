Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Gaja; Schools in Cuddalore, Rameshwaram to remain closed

Chennai, Nov 14: The administration in the coastal parts of Tamil Nadu are on high alert and the efforts are on to ensure that devastation due to Cyclone Gaja is minimal. Cyclone Gaja is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry this week.

According to the Met department, cyclone Gaja is presently centred over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 15.

"Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is likely to make landfall tomorrow afternoon. We have formed 19 inter-departmental zonal teams. We have made arrangements to evacuate people living in the coastal areas to relief centres," news agency ANI quoted District Collector, Cuddalore, V Anbuselvan as saying.

"All private and government schools in Cuddalore to remain closed tomorrow due to cyclonic storm 'Gaja'," he added.

Meanwhile, the orders have been issued to keep all schools and colleges in Rameswaram closed tomorrow.

Wind speeds could reach up to 100kmph along and off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Puducherry government Tuesday put its machinery on full alert to meet the impact of cyclone 'Gaja' which is expected to cross the neighbouring Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban.

"The total population of the coastal line is 6.5 lakh out of which 20,000 are living in danger zone and we are planning to evacuate them. We will soon shift these people to the relief center. We have 42 permanent relief centers in which around 25,000 people can be accommodated. If the need arises we will convert, community centers, schools and other government building to relief camps," Anbuselvan said, as per an ANI report.

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur district administrations have geared up to meet any eventuality when cyclone makes the landfall. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived at Nagapattinam from Arakkonam to provide assistance. Two teams of the NDRF have reached Puducherry, said a TOI report.

The fishermen in Tamil Nadu has been advised not to venture into the sea. Areas near Chennai and Nagapattinam may experience heavy rainfall on November 14 and 15. Heavy rainfall is also expected in north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh from evening of 14th November. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for areas in coastal Tamil Nadu.