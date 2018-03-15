Tamil Nadu Assembly: Resolution passed to set up Cauvery Management Board

A resolution has been passed by the state government on Thursday in Tamil Nadu assembly to set up Cauvery Management Board.

Meanwhile, DMK working president M K Stalin said that 'DMK MLAs are ready to resign over Cauvery issue.' ''Time has come for all party leaders to unite to get #Cauvery water. Centre is trying to utilise Supreme Court's order as per its need,'' Stalin further said.

Tamil Nadu wanted the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as directed by the Supreme Court, which had recently pronounced its verdict on the inter-state dispute involving Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

On February 22, an all-party meet chaired by Palaniswami decided that the chief minister will lead a delegation of leaders of all parties, farmers and MPs from the state to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Cauvery issue.

The meet had also resolved to urge Modi to immediately set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority as per the apex courts order to set up the bodies within six weeks.

Karnataka is opposing formation of the board as the state may not have control over reservoirs in the Cauvery basin.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day