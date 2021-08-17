YouTube
    Taliban terrorists speak Malayalam in their victory celebration video; Shashi Tharoor shares on Twitter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of a group of Taliban celebrating its victory in Afghanistan in his twitter account in which gun wielding men are heard speaking in Malayalam.

    Taliban terrorists speak Malayalam in their victory celebration video; Shashi Tharoor shares on Twitter

    "It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here one who says samsarikkette around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!", Tharoor wrote on his microblogging site after sharing the video posted on August 15.

    The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
