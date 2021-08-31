Aircraft disabled in Kabul: They will never fly again says US military

Taliban’s win a victory for Islam would be JeM, LeT’s tagline to recruit in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the Intelligence agencies in India had warned that terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir would get a morale boost. While the chances of the Taliban fighters entering the Valley remains remote as of now, the fact is that the terror groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba have been trying to up the ante.

Officials OneIndia spoke with said that they have noticed enhanced activity by the two terror groups.

To mark victory, Taliban walks across Kabul International Airport

The Taliban's victory in Afghanistan is being cited by the handlers in a bid to boost the morale of the terrorists, the official cited above also said.

The morale has been down following the gunning down of 102 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year alone. Prior to this Pakistan backed terrorists had enhanced drone activity, but the numbers have fallen drastically after new surveillance systems had been installed.

Officials said that the forces are on high alert and while attempts have been made to up the ante, these groups have not succeeded. The other key concern remains the recruitment of the locals in the Valley.

What does the meeting between Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammad mean for India

The Intelligence Bureau had warned that the Taliban victory would be cited to rope in more locals into terror groups. The Taliban victory is being projected as a victory of the Islamic forces and the recruiters are trying to extract as much traction as possible to further their activities in Jammu and Kashmir an Intelligence Bureau official said.

These developments come in the backdrop of a meeting between the leaders of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Taliban. The meeting took place last week and the primary focus was on India centric operations.

The JeM reached out to the Taliban for help in furthering its battle in J&K.

The Taliban following the takeover had said that Kashmir is India's internal matter and it would not interfere in it. However the JeM and Taliban share a close relationship and this was evident when it provided a safe haven during the Kandahar hijack, following which Masood Azhar was released. The JeM and Taliban are ideologically similar in nature and hence this victory of the Taliban is quite worrisome for India.

Taliban assures 100 nations of safe evacuation

Afghanistan watchers say that both the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the JeM have played a crucial role in Afghanistan and one must note that there are nearly 1,000 of their fighters who co-exist with the Taliban.

Afghanistan has been a happy hunting ground for both these terror groups. These groups have very often regrouped on the soil of Afghanistan and this is would be a concern for India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 13:32 [IST]