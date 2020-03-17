  • search
    Tales of despair emerge as Kerala women who joined ISIS in Afghanistan speak out

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: The situation is not as per our expectations, Ayesha alias Sonia Sebastin, the lady who joined the Islamic State from Kerala said. In a video that has been released by the StratNews Global, Ayesha said that she and her husband Abdullah Rashid Abdullah were disappointed with the Islamic State. She is currently lodged in a jail at Kabul.

    I assume many people who want to come to the ISIS have the same expectations. I would suggest to them to think twice before takin a decision, she said while adding that she does not want to be associated with the outfit anymore.

    Ayesha alias Sonia Sebastin
    We moved to Afghanistan to lead an Islamic life under the Caliphate. However when we reached here, we realised that the people were not even going to the Mosque for prayers. Owing to this disappointment, my husbands stopped preparing and sending videos and audios. Rashid had in fact sent most of the audios and videos to Kerala.

    Letting the Kerala operatives return from Afghanistan will just help ISIS realise its real plan

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

      My husband was completely disenchanted and his last words were, 'I am done with this world.' She said that she wanted to return to Kerala and live with Rashid's parents.

      In another clip Fathima alias Nimisha an operative who left for Afghanistan said that she too wanted to return to India provided she is not jailed. Afghanistan is not my place. I cannot say that the Caliphate is wrong. I was comfortable at that time, but now times have changed, she also said.

      Read more about:

      isis afghanistan kerala

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
