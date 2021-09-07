Talented Singer Taji On His Love For Punjabi Songs & Exciting Upcoming Tracks

By Anuj Cariappa

Several independent artists have carved themselves a place in people's hearts with their talent and creativity. Tajinderjit Singh, aka Taji, a Punjabi singer, is one of the many talents found in such a diverse country as India. The 27-year-old vocalist is from the Hoshiarpur Tanda region's Bainswan village. Taji's music has enchanted a large number of people in past years.

What began as a hobby has turned into a career for Taji, in which he excels. The talented vocalist launched the song Thok Thar Di in 2018, with over 1 million views and counting. Singh received a lot of love and attention on social media for his singing abilities. It was the start of Taji's music career, and he has only given his best since then.

Tajinderjit Singh music stands out to the audience because he connects with them through Punjabi melodies. The singer claims that singing in Punjabi has always been a love of his and that his songs reflect the beauty of his state and its people.

Suroor, Cops, Pyar Kara, Suit Jachde, Mang, High Kirdar, and many others are some of Taji's hit songs, just as Thok Thar Di. Taji has mastered every musical genre, from romantic to party tunes. His songs all have over a million views, which his followers frequently share on social media to create reels and videos. The Punjabi singer has a considerable fan base on social media as well. Singh has around 25k followers on his Instagram account, 'official_taji.' The singer posts about his work, daily updates, and new releases on his Instagram profile.

When asked about what's next for him, Taji stated, "I want to keep writing Punjabi songs and presenting them to my fans. I know they all enjoy how lively and catchy my songs are, and I want to continue to provide them with the finest. I have some incredible plans for the coming months, and I can't wait to share them with you."

Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 19:23 [IST]