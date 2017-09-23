Take meat off the menu during Navratri or face consequences: Gau Raksha Hindu Dal

The Gau Rakshka Hindu Dal has told dhabas and shops in Greater Noida to remove chicken and mutton off their menu during Navratri or face the consequences.

At least 12 teams of the Gau Raksha Hindu Dal on Friday removed non-vegetarian dishes from dhabas in Greater Noida west, Gaur City and surrounding areas. The group also released an audio of their campaign and claimed that more than 12 teams of Gau Rakshaks have closed shops serving non-vegetarian food in Noida and Ghaziabad.

On Friday, they said their teams will reach the spot and close down shops if they receive information about the sale of non-vegetarian food in dhabas.

"Navaratri is a sacred occasion for Hindus, and serving non-vegetarian food may hurt religious sentiments. Hence we are making sure that all non-vegetarian serving restaurants are closed," said Ved Nagar, a member of the group. Keeping the situation in mind, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district since Wednesday.

OneIndia News