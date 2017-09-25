Take BJP beyond polls, make it tool of mass participation: PM Modi at BJP meet

Sending out a stern message against corruption at the BJP's National Executive meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no financial offender will be spared under his rule.

"I don't have any relatives," he said indicating that the he comes with no strings attached in this regard.

"My battle against corruption is uncompromising. Anyone caught indulging in corruption will not be spared. I have no relatives (to benefit)," the PM said.

"Democracy must be seen beyond elections," the PM said. "While traditional politics will go on, with the mandate that we have got, we are taking democracy beyond elections," he stressed.

PM Modi emphasised the idea of mass participation "to improve people's quality of life."

He also touched upon terrorism and his party's fight against it, the minister said.

The PM went on to outline the idea of a 'New India' where "all schemes will be taken to the public," and "party workers would act as a bridge between the BJP and the people."

About 2,500 members of the ruling party, including 13 Chief Ministers and all its elected lawmakers - 1,400 legislators and 280 parliamentarians - attended the meeting.

OneIndia News