    Tablighi Jamaat patients roaming naked, making lewd gestures at nurses says letter to police

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The Chief Medical Officer of Ghaziabad has written to the police saying that the Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been roaming around naked and are making lewd gestures at the nurses.

    These persons have been admitted to the MMG district hospital. In the letter to the local police, the CMO said that the inmates who have been put under observation have been misbehaving with the hospital staff.

    The Jamaati patients have been roaming around without pants and listening to obscene music. They are asking the staff to provide them bidis and cigarette and making lewd gestures at female staff. The nursed have submitted a written complaint in this regard," the CMO said in his letter.

    960 Tablighi foreigners blacklisted, visas cancelled by MHA; states told to take legal action

    Further the CMO has asked the police to act against such persons. The CMO also said it was becoming difficult to deal with these persons. The Delhi government also had sought the deployment of police force at the hospitals and quarantine centres. The patients who have been transferred from the Nizamuddin Markaz are creating a law and order problem, the government had said.

    The Health and Family Welfare department had said that it is becoming difficult for hospital staff to deal with these persons and also handle the situation.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 7:39 [IST]
