Sweeper molests school girl in Panipat, FIR registered

Parents of school children protested outside school premises against alleged molestation of 9-year-old student in Panipat.

A 9-year-old student, studying in The Millennium School, was allegedly molested by a sweeper, reports ANI.

A relative of the girl told ANI that the school management called him to take the girl away as she was crying.

He said, " She told us later that a sweeper had molested her and threatened her to not tell anyone."

The relative claimed that they have found some marks on the girl's body.

He further alleged that the school management is not allowing them to meet the Principal.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

Panipat DSP, who reached the spot during the protest, said more details will be disclosed soon.

OneIndia News