Swaraj Abhiyan addresses delay in MGNREGA payments

Swaraj Abhiyan in an analysis of MGNREGA payments pointed out the "willful misrepresentation of delays in wage payments, incomplete calculation of the full extent of compensation due to workers and the under provisioning of budgets for the program,"

A report released by Swaraj Abhiyan in August using the Ministry of Rural Development's data to show how the Central Government was deliberately masking the delay and was itself contributing in the delay in payment of wages and non-payment of delay compensation.

Supreme Court Senior Lawyer Prashant Bhushan and social activist Yogendra Yadav on December 1 briefed the media how workers are being forced into living an impoverished life due to such delays and non-payment of compensation.

The report states that "lack of adequate funds is one of the major reasons for MGNREGA being derailed from its core objective of being a demand driven program. Which in turn results in the compromise of payments of farmers on time as well as payment of compensation for delay.

OneIndia News