Swachh Bharat Mission is people's movement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that 'Swachh Bharat' (Clean India) will not be achieved by only a select group of leaders or officials, but all 125 crore Indians should come together to achieve the 'dream'. The Prime Minister was speaking at a programme to mark the third anniversary of 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

PM said, "The 'Swachh Bharat Mission' is about both 'Vyavastha' (systems) and 'Vichar' (thought process and mindset)".

He also said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan movement has become a people's movement due to the 'Siddhi' of Swachhagrahi.

"India faces challenges but that does not mean we run away from them. We will face them and work to overcome them," he said.

PM further said that a positive spirit of competition has been created due to Swachh Bharat Mission, adding " We see this in the cleanliness rankings, how organisations are working on cleanliness."

He congratulated all those who supported and took part in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement.

"I keep saying- this is the start. We should continue the momentum built by the movement," he added.

OneIndia News