SVAMITVA Yojna enhanced rural economy's economy, to be implemented across country: PM Modi

Bhopal, Oct 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the SVAMITVA Yojna will give a boost to the rural economy and will write a new chapter in the development of villages in India.

Speaking at a virtual function in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that the project will be implemented across the country following its implementation on a pilot basis in some states. "It will become an example of Gram Swaraj in the country," he said.

The Prime Minister had launched The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme on April 24, 2020, as a central sector scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India.

It aims at the establishment of clear ownership of property in rural areas by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing 'record of rights' to eligible households by issuing legal ownership cards to them. "Under the pilot project, the scheme was successfully implemented in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka. Now, it will be rolled out in the entire country to provide property cards to people," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "Availing loans from the banks have become easier with the launch of the PM SVAMITVA scheme and lauded Madhya Pradesh for the speed with which it has implemented the scheme as 1.70 lakh families received cards in 3000 villages of the state."

"it is often said that the soul of India resides in villages, however, even decades after the independence, the potential of the villages was shackled. The power of the villages, the land and the houses of the people of the village could not be fully utilized for their development. On the contrary, the energy, time and money of the people of the village were wasted in disputes, fights, illegal occupations over village land and houses," the PM said.

The PM, who spoke with beneficiaries of the scheme, remembered how Mahatma Gandhi was also worried about this problem and recalled a scheme called 'Samras Gram Panchayat Yojana' implemented in Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister of the state.