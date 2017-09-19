Suspicious object triggers bomb scare at Mangaluru airport

A suspicious object, which appeared like a cellphone bomb initially, was found in a baggage at Mangaluru Airport on Tuesday.

The object was detected during the X-ray scanning of the baggage belonging to a Dubai bound passenger. Mangaluru-Dubai flight was delayed after the detection of the suspicious object which was later found to be a self made power bank.

"It was a self made power bank, after through check pax was allowed to proceed," news agency ANI quoted Mangaluru Police Commissioner TS Suresh as saying.

IndiGo airline had earlier tweeted: "IndiGo's alert security screener staff at Mangalore caught a suspect carrying alleged cellphone bomb today.

Airport security and the local police were rushed to the airport to probe the matter. The Central Industrial Security Force dog squad was also pressed into service. An explosive trace detection test was conducted which showed it was not an explosive, said reports.

OneIndia News