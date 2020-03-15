Suspended J&K cop, Davinder Singh to be brought to Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 15: Suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested for ferrying two terrorists, is being brought to Delhi for questioning in connection with an alleged plot to carrying out "targeted killings" of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states in January, police said here on Saturday.

Earlier, he was interrogated by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the NIA, they said.

"To find out about plans to carry out any terror activity in the national capital, he is being brought here on a production warrant by the Delhi Police Special Cell for interrogation in this regard," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Davinder Singh, who was posted as deputy superintendent of police at the Srinagar airport, was arrested in January along with top commander of Lashker-e-Taiba Naveed Babu and Altaf of Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

On January 27, the Special Cell had registered an FIR on the complaint of a police officer, who had received information on the terror plot from a source.

The FIR had stated that an information was received from reliable source that underworld don Chhota Shakeel of D-gang has tasked his operatives to execute "targeted killing" of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states.

The underworld operatives of Dawood Ibrahim's gang had managed to arrange high-grade weapons. The delivery of weapons was also arranged by Shakeel and the communication for delivery was done through ''end-to-end'' encrypted messaging applications, it stated.

No specific ''targets'' had been named in the FIR, officials said.