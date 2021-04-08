YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suspended cop Sachin Waze taken to Mumbai hospital for check-up

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 08: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to the government-run JJ Hospital here for a medical check-up, an official said.

    Waze

    Waze, 49, was arrested last month by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The NIA took him to the hospital around Thursday noon, the official said.

    Hospital sources later said Waze was examined and then sent back. "Report given to authorities concerned," a source said. This was second time that Waze was taken for the medical-check up to the JJ Hospital since his arrest.

    PM Modi to chair meet with CMs to review Covid situation at 6.30 pm todayPM Modi to chair meet with CMs to review Covid situation at 6.30 pm today

    Waze in a letter on Wednesday claimed former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from some contractors in Mumbai. Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, has rubbished Waze's claim.

    Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned as home minister on Monday after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

    The special NIA court here on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Waze in connection with its preliminary enquiry (PE) into the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra Sachin waze

    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X