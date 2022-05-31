Suspecting husband of having affair, wife hires goons to gang-rape his partner and film the act

PM Modi to address Post-Graduation Programme of 2022 at Indian School of Business in Hyderabad today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, May 31: A woman who suspected that her husband was having an extra-marital affair hired goons to gang rape her rival and film the entire act, the police said.

The incident was reported from the Sriramnagar Colony in Kondapur in western Hyderabad on May 26.

The police said that the accused, Gayatri had hatched the plan to exact revenge on the woman who she suspected was having an affair with her husband.

Gayatri's husband Srikant and the victim became friends while preparing for the UPSC examinations.

The victim would visit the couple's house quite often and also stayed there between October 2021 and February 2022.

Things turned sour when Gayatri began suspecting her husband. After several altercations with the Gayatri, the victim moved out o the house.

In her complaint the victim said that on May 26 Gayatri invited her home and once she got there she hired five goons who allegedly gang raped her. She also said that the men filmed the incident and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she approached the police.

The police have arrested the six accused and Gayatri after the complaint was registered. Further investigation is underway.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:21 [IST]