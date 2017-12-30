Suspected Pakistan agent to be quizzed by NIA

The National Investigation Agency is all set to question Mohammad Parvez who was accused of conniving with intelligence agencies in Pakistan. Pervez was taken into custody by the NIA for questioning after a special court granted permission for the same.

The case was initially registered by Police Station Dwarka, South District on August 18 2017. It was then transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi police before being handed over to the NIA.

This case relates to intimidation of an Army Officer by the aforesaid accused in connivance with intelligence agents of Pakistan, in furtherance of a conspiracy to obtain sensitive information pertaining to the Indian Army and Defence installations in India, with a motive to develop sleeper modules for targeting such places.

