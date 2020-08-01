Sushant Rajput death: Ball in SC’s court as Bihar, Maharashtra police fight it out

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 01: The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is taking several turns and now both the Maharashtra and Bihar police want to be heard by the Supreme Court before any decision on the FIR is taken.

While Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi has demanded a CBI probe, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Udhav Thackeray attacked the BJP for criticising the Mumbai police on its probe.

The Mumbai police has questioned scores of film personalities and critics and recorded the statement of 40 persons. In this backdrop, Sushant's father, K K Singh filed an FIR alleging abetment to suicide with the Bihar police. He also named Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR.

While K K Singh cited his age for filing the case in Bihar, Rhea moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai. This led to Sushant's father, the Mumbai and Bihar police filing caveats, seeking to be heard first before any ex-parte interim order is passed.

The ED while registering a money laundering case against Rhea and her relatives cited the FIR by the Bihar police, which prima facie showed siphoning off of Rs 15 crore bellowing to the Rajpur family. In this connection, Rhea would be questioned by the ED.

The Bihar police filed the FIR against six others under Indian Penal Code Sections 106 (abetment to suicide), 341 (wrongful restrain), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house) 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Sushant's father has alleged that Rs 15 crore in his son's account had gone missing. On June 6, less than a week before he allegedly committed suicide, Rhea had gone to his place and taken away many of his belongings, including cash, ATM card, important documents and his laptop.

Rhea, however in a video statement released through her lawyers denied the allegations and said that the truth shall prevail. I have faith in the judiciary and God she said and added that she believes that she will get justice.