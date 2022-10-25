Surya Grahan 2022: What to do after the eclipse ends?

New Delhi, Oct 25: The last solar eclipse of 2022 was observed in several parts of India including Delhi, Bengaluru, Jammu, Amritsar, Odisha, Kurushetra. A partial solar eclipse occurs when Sun, Moon, and Earth will come together, although unevenly. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface. According to astrology, an eclipse is considered inauspicious. During this, negative energy increases. To avoid the negative effects of solar eclipse, you must follow these steps immediately after the eclipse is over.

After the eclipse is over, one should take a bath in the Ganges.

Sprinkle some Gangajal or holy water all over the house. It brings positivity and protects from ill effects of eclipse.

Worship should be done after the eclipse.

After Eclipse, donate eatables to the needy or poor people in the form of wheat flour, rice, pulses, fruits and Jaggery to the needy people and do charity.

Feeding fodder to the cow after the eclipse is also considered very auspicious.

It is to be noted that the next time anyone will be able to experience total solar eclipse is on April 20, 2023, when a very short totality of around a minute will come to Exmouth Peninsula in Western Australia, Timor-Leste and West Papua.

After that, on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will come to North America, plunging a 120 miles wide path of totality from Texas through Maine into an incredible four-minute darkness of the day.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 19:12 [IST]