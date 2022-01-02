Surge in Covid cases, India reports 27,553 fresh infections in last 24 hours

Covid 19 in India: Top 5 states with highest daily cases in the country

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 02: India saw a single-day rise of 27,553 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October 6, while the number of active cases surpassed one lakh and Omicron infection tally reached 1,525, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,525.

Of the 1,525 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 560 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The country also recorded 27,553 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 460 new cases followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 136.

The fresh cases raised India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,61,579, while the active cases increased to 1,22,801, according to the latest data.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,81,770 with 284 new fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 27,553 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours last on October 6 while the active cases were recorded above one lakh last on November 30 when 1,00,543 such infections were registered.

The number of patients who have recuperated has gone up to 3,42,84,561, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 145 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

Story first published: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 10:14 [IST]