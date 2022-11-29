Another day another prediction: Kejriwal says AAP to get 8 seats in Surat, will form govt

Surat police facts checks Arvind Kejriwal on stone pelting at his Gujarat roadshow

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: The allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal that stones were pelted during his Surat rally have been denied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3), Pinakin Parmar. Kejriwal had alleged that stones were pelted at his roadshow on Monday in Gujarat's Surat.

Reportedly during the roadshow a scuffle broke out between AAP and BJP workers. When the roadshow was crossing through the Katargam locality of Surat, BJP workers chanted 'Modi, Modi.' AAP candidate Alpesh Kathiriya told India Today/Aaj Tak that while people arre showering flowers at Kejriwal, BJP goons are throwing stones, he also said.

When we were moving, the BJP supporters threw a stone at us. I thought that had they done some work in 27 years, they would not have needed to throw stones. It is Kejriwal only who will waive the electricity bill, teach your children and offer you flowers in place of stones, Kathiriya, who is also AAP's national convenor said.

Gujarat Assembly polls: Diamond traders of Surat should get Bharat Ratna, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal too was quick to grab the opportunity and react. He said that 'they will break my eye. Have I dont something wrong? I say I will build schools and hospitals. Show me the work done by you. Do not abuse.'

No such thing:

The Surat police that no such incident happened. The rally was conducted without any incident and there was no stone pelting as has been alleged by AAP. Pinakin Parmar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) said Kejriwal was given Z+ security during the rally. The rally passed off peacefully. No incident of stone pelting took place. A minor scuffle took place between the party workers, but the police got the situation under control.

Support from Muslim Fighters Club:

'Muslim Fighters Club' which is Ahmedabad based held a meeting on Sunday November 27 2022. Around 3,000 Muslims pledged their allegiance to Kejriwal. Reports said a Maulana was present who recited Islamic verses.

Scuffle between workers of AAP and BJP during Kejriwal's Surat road show; Kejriwal says stone hurled

Two slogans "Haath ma jhaadu leelu leelu, AAP-Muslim ilu-ilu' which loosely translates to green broom (AAP election symbol) in our hands and AAP and Muslims have ilu, ilu (I love you) were coined by the Muslim Fighters Club. Vote for MAGI was also coined for the AAP. MAGI stands for Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11:07 [IST]